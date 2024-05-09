Current Publishing
Standing in front of the newly designated Century Structure Brewer home, from left, retiring Century Structure Chair Ralph Stacy, homeowner Bret Brewer, SullivanMunce Cultural Center executive director Cynthia Young, new Century Structure Chairman Mike Sandy and selection committee member Chelsea Overbeck. Not pictured are committee members Mark Zelonis, Abigail Klaehn, Carol Mullet and Todd Rottmann. (Photo courtesy of SullivanMunce Cultural Center)

Brewer home earns Century Structure designation

A Zionsville home built more than 100 years ago has earned the designation of Century Structure from the SullivanMunce Cultural Center.

The home at 205 N. Main St. is owned by Bret Brewer and is a Prairie Style/American Foursquare. SullivanMunce officials stated the home was owned and likely built by Omer and Maude Stultz circa 1919, with an original assessed value of $4,400. Omer Stultz was an owner/operator at local lumber yards. In 1922, when the population of Zionsville was only 957, the home was sold to Onis and Helen Brendel. Since then, the property has been home to nine different owners.

Century Structure designated buildings honor the past heritage and the people and places which contributed to Zionsville’s identity and help preserve the town’s image and legacy, according to officials with SullivanMunce.

Standards for Century Structure designations include structures that are at least 100 years old and a front facade that has not been unreasonably altered, meaning that the authentic building construction materials have been maintained or restored and the integrity of the facade appearance remains true to the architectural style.

The designation program was created by the Zionsville Historical Society in 1987, and to date has certified 25 structures, honoring the town’s historic architectural design of its residential and commercial structures.

Learn more about the Century Structure program by visiting sullivanmunce.org under the “researching your home” tab.


