Lawrence police help investigate illegal gun sales

Lawrence Police Department officers assisted in an investigation that led to federal charges against 15 people of conspiracy to illegally purchase firearms.
According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana, the 15 people were indicted for conspiring to “straw purchase” dozens of weapons from at least six federally licensed dealers in central Indiana.
“Straw purchasing occurs when a person who is allowed to legally purchase a gun from a federally licensed dealer falsely states that they are purchasing a firearm for themselves, when they know that the gun is actually intended for someone else,” the release stated.
The defendants charged with conspiring to make false statements during the purchase of a firearm and one or more counts of making a false statement are:
- Daylen Bell, 24, Indianapolis
- Jaylyn Lamont Crenshaw, 25, Indianapolis
- Michaela Evan Day, 27, Indianapolis
- Michael Glen Day, 23, Indianapolis
- Davone Trae Eans, 24, Indianapolis
- Kendall Rayshaun Ezell, 21, Indianapolis
- Anthony Keith Jones, 24, Indianapolis
- Isiah Thomas Keller, 21, Greenfield
- Anthony James Morst, 24, Indianapolis
- Caleb Morris Redman, 23, Indianapolis
- Jordan Devon Ross, 24, Gary
- Derrion Wisdom Scruggs, 23, Unknown
- Michael Coreal Stubbs, 22, Indianapolis
- Demetrius Andre Young, 24, Indianapolis
- Jalen Charles Zimmerman, 23, Indianapolis
Keller, Stubbs, Ezell, Michael Day and Jones allegedly paid the other defendants to make straw purchases from federally licensed gun dealers. They then allegedly transported the guns to resell elsewhere.
If convicted, each defendant faces up to 10 years in federal prison.
In addition to Lawrence police, other agencies that helped with the investigation were the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Greenfield Police Department; Hancock County Sheriff’s Office; Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department; and U.S. Marshals Service.