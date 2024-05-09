Lawrence police help investigate illegal gun sales

Lawrence Police Department officers assisted in an investigation that led to federal charges against 15 people of conspiracy to illegally purchase firearms.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana, the 15 people were indicted for conspiring to “straw purchase” dozens of weapons from at least six federally licensed dealers in central Indiana.

“Straw purchasing occurs when a person who is allowed to legally purchase a gun from a federally licensed dealer falsely states that they are purchasing a firearm for themselves, when they know that the gun is actually intended for someone else,” the release stated.

The defendants charged with conspiring to make false statements during the purchase of a firearm and one or more counts of making a false statement are:

Daylen Bell, 24, Indianapolis

Jaylyn Lamont Crenshaw, 25, Indianapolis

Michaela Evan Day, 27, Indianapolis

Michael Glen Day, 23, Indianapolis

Davone Trae Eans, 24, Indianapolis

Kendall Rayshaun Ezell, 21, Indianapolis

Anthony Keith Jones, 24, Indianapolis

Isiah Thomas Keller, 21, Greenfield

Anthony James Morst, 24, Indianapolis

Caleb Morris Redman, 23, Indianapolis

Jordan Devon Ross, 24, Gary

Derrion Wisdom Scruggs, 23, Unknown

Michael Coreal Stubbs, 22, Indianapolis

Demetrius Andre Young, 24, Indianapolis

Jalen Charles Zimmerman, 23, Indianapolis

Keller, Stubbs, Ezell, Michael Day and Jones allegedly paid the other defendants to make straw purchases from federally licensed gun dealers. They then allegedly transported the guns to resell elsewhere.

If convicted, each defendant faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

In addition to Lawrence police, other agencies that helped with the investigation were the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Greenfield Police Department; Hancock County Sheriff’s Office; Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department; and U.S. Marshals Service.