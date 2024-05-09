Quite a catch: Indy-based shrimp farm among new vendors at Carmel Farmers Market

For the first time in its 26-year history, the Carmel Farmers Market has homegrown seafood for sale among its weekly offerings.

Agua Blanca, which operates a shrimp farm in Indianapolis, is among the new vendors for the summer market, which runs from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28 at Carter Green.

Mariana Madrigal, a spokesperson for Agua Blanca, said the company uses sustainable technology it developed over several years to farm shrimp in any climate. It launched its Indianapolis facility in 2022, allowing Carmel residents to purchase fresh seafood without traveling to the coast.

“(Our product) has this sweeter taste and cleaner taste,” Madrigal said. “This is because we don’t use any preservatives.”

Susan Bock, market manager, said it is a competitive process to be accepted as a vendor at the Carmel Farmers Market and that the board was impressed with Agua Blanca’s offerings.

“We sampled the shrimp, and they are fabulous,” Bock said.

Other new vendors at the summer market are Ginger Root Plant Company (starter plants and herbs) and Indiana Peach MD (peaches, asparagus and vegetables). In addition, vendors at the winter farmers market making debuts at the summer market are Lucky Lemon Bakery (vegan baked goods), Native Bread (artisan gluten-free baked goods), Bear Fruit Farm (microgreens and vegetables) and Park Wagyu Cattle (wagyu beef).

To be accepted as a vendor, applicants must give a presentation about their company to the market board and provide product samples. Bock said the board is “very selective” in choosing vendors.

“You will never find fresher and better produce and quality products anyplace in the state of Indiana,” she said.

All 75 vendors sell products made or grown in the Hoosier state. Unlike many other farmers markets, arts and crafts vendors are not permitted.

Learn more about the summer market, including opportunities to volunteer, by visiting carmelfarmersmarket.com.

Entertainment lineup

Each week, the market features live music in the Carmel Rotary Amphitheater. Remaining performers this year are:

May 11 – Stella Luna

May 18 – Tim Wright

May 25 – Austin Johnson

June 1 – Island Breeze

June 8 – Ages Band

June 15 – Whobilados

June 22 – DiscomBOBulated

June 29 – Jon Shoulders

July 6 – Island Breeze

July 13 – Doug Resendez

July 20 – Acoustic Geezers

July 27 – Tim Wright

Aug. 3 – Island Breeze

Aug. 10 – Frank and Beth

Aug. 17 – DiscomBOBulated

Aug. 24 – Marrialle Sellars

Aug. 31 – Tim Wright

Sept. 7 – Island Breeze

Sept. 14 – Katherine Nagy Trio

Sept. 28 – Ages Band