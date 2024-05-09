Quite a catch: Indy-based shrimp farm among new vendors at Carmel Farmers Market

For the first time in its 26-year history, the Carmel Farmers Market has homegrown seafood for sale among its weekly offerings.
Agua Blanca, which operates a shrimp farm in Indianapolis, is among the new vendors for the summer market, which runs from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28 at Carter Green.
Mariana Madrigal, a spokesperson for Agua Blanca, said the company uses sustainable technology it developed over several years to farm shrimp in any climate. It launched its Indianapolis facility in 2022, allowing Carmel residents to purchase fresh seafood without traveling to the coast.
“(Our product) has this sweeter taste and cleaner taste,” Madrigal said. “This is because we don’t use any preservatives.”
Susan Bock, market manager, said it is a competitive process to be accepted as a vendor at the Carmel Farmers Market and that the board was impressed with Agua Blanca’s offerings.
“We sampled the shrimp, and they are fabulous,” Bock said.
Other new vendors at the summer market are Ginger Root Plant Company (starter plants and herbs) and Indiana Peach MD (peaches, asparagus and vegetables). In addition, vendors at the winter farmers market making debuts at the summer market are Lucky Lemon Bakery (vegan baked goods), Native Bread (artisan gluten-free baked goods), Bear Fruit Farm (microgreens and vegetables) and Park Wagyu Cattle (wagyu beef).
To be accepted as a vendor, applicants must give a presentation about their company to the market board and provide product samples. Bock said the board is “very selective” in choosing vendors.
“You will never find fresher and better produce and quality products anyplace in the state of Indiana,” she said.
All 75 vendors sell products made or grown in the Hoosier state. Unlike many other farmers markets, arts and crafts vendors are not permitted.
Learn more about the summer market, including opportunities to volunteer, by visiting carmelfarmersmarket.com.
Entertainment lineup
Each week, the market features live music in the Carmel Rotary Amphitheater. Remaining performers this year are:
- May 11 – Stella Luna
- May 18 – Tim Wright
- May 25 – Austin Johnson
- June 1 – Island Breeze
- June 8 – Ages Band
- June 15 – Whobilados
- June 22 – DiscomBOBulated
- June 29 – Jon Shoulders
- July 6 – Island Breeze
- July 13 – Doug Resendez
- July 20 – Acoustic Geezers
- July 27 – Tim Wright
- Aug. 3 – Island Breeze
- Aug. 10 – Frank and Beth
- Aug. 17 – DiscomBOBulated
- Aug. 24 – Marrialle Sellars
- Aug. 31 – Tim Wright
- Sept. 7 – Island Breeze
- Sept. 14 – Katherine Nagy Trio
- Sept. 28 – Ages Band
- 3 in 1 Restaurant (Pupusas, tamales and sides)
- Aahaa Chai (authentic chai teas)
- Agua Blanca (fresh shrimp)
- Alcomy LLC (mixology)
- American Dream Nut Butters (gourmet nut butters)
- Arepas (Venezuelan arepas)
- Aritsano’s Oils & Spices (oils and spices)
- Ash & Elm Cider Company (craft cider)
- Balanced Harvest Farm (flowers)
- Bear Fruit Farm (microgreens and vegetables)
- Becker Farms (meat and produce)
- Bobbie-Q (homemade noodles, BBQ sauce, fudge and cookies)
- Brickhouse Vinaigrettes (all-natural, gluten-free dairy-free vinaigrettes)
- Chef Karyn (catering)
- Circle City Sweets (baked goods)
- DJ’s Sharp Edges (knife, scissors sharpening)
- Eagle Creek Apiary (raw honey and natural spa products)
- Eat Surreal (whole food spreads)
- Farming Engineers (organic produce)
- Freedom Valley Farm (vegetables, fruits)
- GI Acres (farm to table and seasonal offerings)
- Generations Pie Company (pies, pastries and bread)
- Ginger Root Plant Company (seeds and plants)
- Gomez BBQ (craft BBQ)
- Green Growers (organic produce, herbs and elderberry syrup)
- Groomsville Popcorn (popcorn)
- Guacamole & More (guacamole and salsas)
- Guiseppe’s Italian Market (Italian foods)
- Happy Everything (prepared food)
- Hoosier Culinary Sharpening (knife sharpening)
- Hunter’s Honey Farm (honey and apiary products)
- Idlewine Bison (local bison)
- Indie Coffee Roasters (coffee roasts and brews)
- JP Parker Flowers (flowers)
- Jason Michael Thomas (urban awareness gardens)
- Jo Jo’s Dough (artisan breads, cookies and cheesecakes)
- Johnnie Raber Farm (produce)
- Kora’s Kitchen (gourmet pet treats)
- Live Project (juices and specialty drinks)
- Lucky Lemon Bakery (vegan baked goods)
- Ma Creperie (sweet and savory crepes)
- Mallow Run Winery (wine and hard ciders)
- Maplewood Farms LLC (maple products)
- Mission Coffee (Arabica coffee)
- Moore’s Pie Shop (pies and baked goods)
- Muncie Mushrooms (mushrooms)
- My Dad’s Sweet Corn (sweet corn)
- My Sugar Pie (pies)
- Native Bread (artisan gluten-free and allergen-free baked products)
- No Label at the Table (gluten-free, dairy-free vegan baked goods)
- Norman Mullet Farm (produce and eggs)
- Old Major (all-natural meat products)
- Old Tyme Poppin Korn (kettle corn)
- Park Wagyu (wagyu beef)
- Phelps Family Farm (pasture-raised and free-range pork, beef and eggs)
- Pig’s Tale Charcuterie (charcuterie meats)
- Pots & Pans Pie Company (savory and sweet pies)
- Pure Eating Way (whole food, plant-based meals)
- Risin Creek Creamery (clean dairy products)
- Rosie’s Riblets (BBQ and catering)
- Samosa N Sauce (samosas inspired by Tanzanian street food)
- Second Act Sweets (cookies, muffins, scones)
- Skillington Farms (breakfast foods, smoothies)
- Spicekick Meal Spice Kits (dinner spice packets)
- St. Athanasius (baked goods)
- Surreal Farms (blackberries)
- The Food Florist (Giftable comfort food)
- Tulip Tree Creamery (dairy products)
- U-Relish (nutritious, slow-cooking meals)
- Urban Vines (wine)
- Van Antwerp Farm (produce)
- Vietnamese Eggroll Bar (traditional Vietnamese cuisine)
- Walking Waffle Company (warm liege waffles)
- Xchocol’art (hand-made chocolates)