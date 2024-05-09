Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Informational meeting May 14 for potential Carmel Clay History Museum volunteers 
Informational meeting May 14 for potential Carmel Clay History Museum volunteers 
The new Carmel Clay History Museum is expected to open to the public this fall. (Photo by Ann Marie Shambaugh)

Informational meeting May 14 for potential Carmel Clay History Museum volunteers 

0
By on Carmel Community

The Carmel Clay History Museum will hold an information open house for those interested in volunteering from 1 to 2:30 p.m. May 14 at the Carmel Clay Public Library, 425 E. Main St.

The museum is under construction and expected to open in the fall. At the open house, attendees can:

  • Learn more about the museum through a brief presentation

  • Have questions answered during an interactive Q&A session

  • Explore volunteer opportunities and learn how to get involved.

  • Enjoy snacks and mingle with fellow history enthusiasts

Prior experience is not required. The open house will be in the library’s Community Room A.


More Headlines

open doors proclamationFood drive set for May 11 throughout Westfield south villageSouth Village development to be reviewed in May CIC COM 0514 Luxe MeetingCommunity meeting May 7 to discuss build-to-rent neighborhood proposed in west Carmel Erin DowneySummer Author Series returns to Westfield Washington Library CIF COM ConnerPrairieTrails 050724 1Happy Trails: Conner Prairie’s new trails system part of its Prairie Pathways Campaign CIC COVER 0507 Ohmer 50 3Golden milestone: CCS recognizes Carmel High School alum for 50 years of service as science teacher, bus driver
Share.