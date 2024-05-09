Informational meeting May 14 for potential Carmel Clay History Museum volunteers 

The Carmel Clay History Museum will hold an information open house for those interested in volunteering from 1 to 2:30 p.m. May 14 at the Carmel Clay Public Library, 425 E. Main St.
The museum is under construction and expected to open in the fall. At the open house, attendees can:
-
Learn more about the museum through a brief presentation
-
Have questions answered during an interactive Q&A session
-
Explore volunteer opportunities and learn how to get involved.
-
Enjoy snacks and mingle with fellow history enthusiasts
Prior experience is not required. The open house will be in the library’s Community Room A.