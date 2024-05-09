Informational meeting May 14 for potential Carmel Clay History Museum volunteers 

The Carmel Clay History Museum will hold an information open house for those interested in volunteering from 1 to 2:30 p.m. May 14 at the Carmel Clay Public Library, 425 E. Main St.

The museum is under construction and expected to open in the fall. At the open house, attendees can:

Learn more about the museum through a brief presentation

Have questions answered during an interactive Q&A session

Explore volunteer opportunities and learn how to get involved.

Enjoy snacks and mingle with fellow history enthusiasts

Prior experience is not required. The open house will be in the library’s Community Room A.