Elwood assault suspect arrested in Fishers

A 28-year-old Fishers man faces charges of resisting arrest and endangering others following a May 19 vehicle and foot chase.

According to a news release from the Fishers Police Department, the incident took place around 10:20 p.m. after police received a report that Madison County law enforcement officers were looking for a suspect who later was identified as Edgar Gomez-Guadarrama.

Gomez-Guadarrama allegedly was involved in an assault in Elwood.

A description of the vehicle and suspect was provided in the report from Madison County and a Fishers police officer saw the suspect vehicle on Ind. 37 and began to follow the vehicle.

According to the news release, police used a license plate search to confirm that the vehicle was driven by the Elwood suspect.

“Officers initiated a traffic stop after the suspect vehicle ran a red light at 131st and Parkside Drive,” the news release stated. “Gomez-Guadarrama did not stop and continued to drive away at a high rate of speed, crossing into oncoming traffic and reaching speeds over 100 mph before crashing the vehicle at 126th and Parkside Drive.”

After the crash, Gomez-Guadarrama allegedly fled on foot. Officers deployed a drone and obtained a heat signature in the field he had entered. Gomez-Guadarrama eventually walked out of the field and was taken into custody without incident.

Gomez-Guadarrama allegedly showed signs of intoxication and submitted to a breath test.

Elwood Police will seek a warrant for charges related to the assault. In Hamilton County, Gomez-Guadarrama faces four charges related to resisting arrest and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.