“The Art of John Lennon” coming to Zionsville

CV Art & Frame in Zionsville will host a special exhibition of the art of the late legendary Beatles singer-songwriter-guitarist John Lennon June 7 through July 6 at its gallery on Zionville’s historic brick Main Street.

The newly curated exhibition “Give Peace a Chance: The Art of John Lennon” will be presented for a limited engagement at the gallery at 110 S. Main St.

“Give Peace a Chance: The Art of John Lennon” showcases the history of Lennon’s art from early childhood until his death in 1980. Lennon attended the Liverpool Art Institute between 1957 and 1960, during which time he developed a specific sketching style.

After The Beatles broke up in 1970, Lennon chronicled his life with wife Yoko Ono in sketch pads she had given him, and over the years he created hundreds of drawings and sketches.

In 1986, Yoko Ono began releasing limited editions of some of his artwork.

A special opening reception is planned from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. June 7. RSVPs are requested at 317-873-2976 or [email protected].

Admission is complimentary and open to the public.

Besides the artwork by Lennon, collectors will also have the opportunity to acquire limited edition releases of his handwritten compositions of some of his most famous songs. All limited-edition prints are hand signed by Yoko Ono and estate-plate signed with Lennon’s embossed signature as well as his personal chop mark.

For more, visit cvartandframe.com/event/give-peace-a-chance-the-art-of-john-lennon.