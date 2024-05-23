Boone County senior artists honored in exhibition

Senior artists and photographers from across Boone County will be featured at a special exposition at the Lebanon Public Library through the end of May.

The 10th annual Boone County Senior Services Inc. art and photography contest was judged at the library in April.

In the advanced painting category, Shirley Luttrell of Zionsville placed third and Janet Cohen of Zionsville earned an honorable mention.

In photography, Mervyn Cohen of Zionsville placed third.

Paintings and photographs submitted by 27 individuals are on display at the Lebanon Public Library through May 30 as part of the contest, which is held in celebration of Older Americans’ Month, a tradition of recognizing the contributions and achievements of older Americans since 1963.

Full winners’ list:

Amateur Painting

First — Jill Bowers, Lebanon

Second— Cathy VanArsdall, Lebanon

Third — Lisa Foster, Lebanon

Honorable Mention — Cathy Davis, Lebanon

Advanced Painting

First — Annette Knox, Jamestown

Second — Beth Hullinger, Lebanon

Third — Shirley Luttrell, Zionsville

Honorable Mention — Janet Cohen, Zionsville

Photography

First — Mary Deater, Lebanon,

Second — Rex Bowman, Lebanon,

Third — Mervyn Cohen, Zionsville

Honorable Mention — Penny Dunbar, Lebanon

Best of Show was awarded to Dorothea Mickschl of Lebanon for her Advanced Painting titled “My Purple Iris in Cut Glass.”

Artists participating in this Contest/Exhibition are over age 60 and reside in Boone County.

The Exhibition is on the second floor of the library, 104 E. Washington St. in Lebanon.

BCSSI also offers art classes at both the Lebanon and Zionsville locations.

For more, contact Anita Bowen or Barb Carrell at 765-482-5220 or 317-873-8939, or via email at [email protected].

Boone County Senior Services, with offices in Lebanon and Zionsville, has been promoting independence and providing enriching opportunities for older adults in Boone County since 1978.

Learn more at booneseniors.org.