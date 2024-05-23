Westfield businesses contribute $35,000 to new library

The OrthoIndy Foundation and AgReliant have made donations to the new Westfield Washington Public Library to help support the library and offset construction costs of the new facility at 17400 Westfield Blvd.

On May 10, the OrthoIndy Foundation contributed $25,000 to help offset the cost of the elevator at the new library.

“Westfield’s unique new library is a wonderful opportunity for the Ortholndy Foundation to promote mobility for more central Indiana residents,” stated Dr. John Dietz, Jr., a surgeon at OrthoIndy in Westfield. “It is an honor to assist the community in their efforts to continually raise the quality of life with better access by providing an elevator to assist residents who may struggle with stairs.”

AgReliant donated $10,000 to the library, a gift that will be recognized with a bench carrying the business name outside the library.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the new library to our neighborhood and celebrate its opening,” stated Brian Barker, President & CEO of AgReliant. “We recognize the value that a library brings, serving as a hub of learning and providing resources and opportunities for growth to individuals of all ages. As neighbors, we look forward to supporting and collaborating with the library to enrich our community.”

Library foundation officials expressed thanks for the donations.

“Their contributions will make a significant impact on our ability to provide essential services and resources to our community,” stated Erin Downey, executive director of the Westfield Library Foundation.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the new library is scheduled for June 1.

For more on the Westfield Washington Public Library, visit wwpl.lib.in.us.