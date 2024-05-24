Carmel-based Pyatt Builders acquired by Taylor Morrison

By Samantha Kupiainen

Pyatt Builders, a private, new-home builder based in Carmel, was acquired by Taylor Morrison in late April. Taylor Morrison is a national land developer and homebuilder, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The acquisition of the Indianapolis market signifies Taylor Morrison’s expansion into the Midwest. Included in the merger is Pyatt Builders’ 1,500 lots, which are spread across 13 communities, including Fishers, McCordsville and Pittsboro. In 2022, Pyatt Builders worked on 283 homes.

“It was a great opportunistic plan for Pyatt Builders,” said Todd Pyatt, Taylor Morrison Indianapolis division president. “We were interested in growing and expanding and looking at more capital opportunities, and Taylor Morrison was a great fit for that. They were very much interested in being in the Indianapolis market, so it was a pair-up that worked very well for both of us and aligned very well culturally as well as (in) business operations and overall plan for growth and strategy.”

Prior to joining Taylor Morrison, Pyatt served as the president and founder of Pyatt Builders. He launched the business in 2009.

Pyatt said those with a home under construction by Pyatt Builders should not notice or experience any changes because of the acquisition.

“It’ll still be all the same things that they choose — their house, their plan, their options, all of those things,” Pyatt said. “Everything stays the same, and the team that’s at Taylor Morrison now is the same Pyatt team that was there before. No visible changes other than a new name and a new company behind everything. Everything else really stays the same, which is awesome for the consumer.”

Pyatt said he was drawn to Taylor Morrison in part because of the value it places on its employees and customers and the trust it has built over the years.

“Taylor Morrison has been ranked by Lifestyle Research for nine years running,” Pyatt said. It’s America’s most trusted home builder. The general culture of what Taylor Morrison has built, and the ability for them to treat their customers in a way that they’re the most trusted builders, really aligned with the way that we felt Pyatt Builders operated, too.”

Learn more at taylormorrison.com/pyatt.