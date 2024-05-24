Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Snapshot: City of Carmel remembers the fallen at Memorial Day Ceremony

Snapshot: City of Carmel remembers the fallen at Memorial Day Ceremony

0
By on Carmel Community

The City of Carmel held its annual Memorial Day Ceremony on May 24 at the Carmel Clay Veteran Memorial Plaza. The event included music and a keynote address to remember those lost in U.S. military service. (Photos by Adam Seif)

Share.