Duke Koelsch, who served with the Marines in the 1970s, attends. David Bechtel performs "Taps." The VFW Post 10003 and American Legion Post 155 conduct a 21-gun salute. Maisie Shea, 8, places a carnation on the memorial. Lewis Hellman, 3, places a carnation on the memorial. Air Force veteran Tony Green, who is also president of the Carmel City Council, gives the keynote address. The Carmel Children's Choir performs "America" and "Give Us Hope." Julie Lynn Berber, Cynthia Collins and Judy Fitzgerald of Actors Theatre of Indiana perform the National Anthem. Air Force veteran Dave Allen and Marines veteran Jerry Gould attend the ceremony. Snapshot: City of Carmel remembers the fallen at Memorial Day Ceremony 0 By Current Publishing on May 24, 2024 Carmel Community The City of Carmel held its annual Memorial Day Ceremony on May 24 at the Carmel Clay Veteran Memorial Plaza. The event included music and a keynote address to remember those lost in U.S. military service. (Photos by Adam Seif)