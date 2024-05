Osteria, a restaurant by Chef Fabio Viviani in Carmel’s Market District, is permanently closing. Its last day of service was May 25, according to a post on its Facebook page.

The restaurant opened in 2021 and served rustic Italian fare. Viviani finished fourth in Bravo’s “Top Chef” in 2008 and was named “Top Chef Fan Favorite.”

Market District is at 11505 Illinois St. Current has reached out to Giant Eagle, the parent company of Market District, for comment.

This story will be updated.