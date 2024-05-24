Quenching the thirst of service members

The Knights of Columbus at St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church in Zionsville is conducting a bottled water drive in June, part of a partnership with the United Services Organizations. The initiative will provide much-needed hydration and support to members of the U.S. Armed Forces.

The bottled water drive is June 15 through June 17 at the marked trailer in the church parking lot, 1870 W, Oak St.

Individuals, businesses and community groups are encouraged to contribute cases of bottled water. Monetary donations can also be made online at uso.org/donate/Indiana. Money raised will be used to purchase additional water and support USO programs.

“The Knights of Columbus at St. Alphonsus are committed to making a positive impact in the lives of our service members,” the Knights organization stated in a news release. “Through collective action, we can make a difference, one bottle of water at a time. Join us in supporting the bottled water drive for the USO and help us quench the thirst of our nation’s heroes. Together, we can show our appreciation for their dedication and sacrifice.”

By collecting cases of bottled water, the Knights want to demonstrate their gratitude for the sacrifices made by U.S. military personnel and ensure they stay hydrated during their demanding duties.

The USO has served troops and their families for more than 80 years by providing a wide range of services, including support during deployments, entertainment, and critical programs that improve the lives of service members.

For more, visit uso.org.