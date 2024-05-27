Lawrence hires new public works director

The City of Lawrence recently named Christopher Wilburn as the director of public works, a new position for the city.

According to Chief of Staff Zach Brown, Wilburn will oversee constituent communications and help manage projects for the city.

Wilburn, who is married to State Rep. Victoria Garcia Wilburn, previously was director of community engagement at Ivy Tech Community College, according to a city announcement.

“Christopher began his career in community outreach shortly after joining the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Subsequently, after earning his law degree from Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law, he helped develop agency programs, and teaching curriculum for new officers,” the announcement stated. “In his role as director of public works, Christopher will be instrumental in establishing and nurturing partnerships with local firms and businesses. He plans on enhancing and maintaining roads, stormwater and residential services within the community.”

Wilburn was present at the May 20 Lawrence Common Council meeting and said he is excited to start work for the City of Lawrence.

“I will say this, that the City of Lawrence is a destination,” he told the council. “We’re moving things forward and I’m just excited to be part of the momentum that is occurring within the city.”

Wilburn invited council members to meet with him individually to talk about ways to continue the city’s momentum.