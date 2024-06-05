Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Indiana Golf breaks ground on new Fort Ben HQ
Indiana Golf breaks ground on new Fort Ben HQ
From left, Steve Sterrett, Thad Miller, Julia Potter-Bobb, Lilly Harmon, Indiana Golf Executive Director Mike David, City of Lawrence Mayor Deb Whitfield, Blayze Chapman, Daniel Waltner and Gina Giaconi prepare to turn the ceremonial first dirt for the new Indiana Golf headquarters at The Fort Golf Resort. (Photo by Leila Kheiry)

Indiana Golf breaks ground on new Fort Ben HQ

0
By on Lawrence/Geist Community

A crowd of Hoosier golf enthusiasts gathered June 5 to celebrate the official groundbreaking for the new Indiana Golf headquarters at The Fort Golf Resort, 6002 N. Post Rd. in Lawrence.

The nonprofit has raised about $5.6 million for the project, said capital campaign chair Steve Sterrett. That is about $900,000 shy of the overall goal.

“What this building is all about — it’s giving a home to golf in Indiana,” he said. “But what it’s really all about is giving back and giving young people a chance to succeed.”

Efforts will continue to raise the rest of the needed funds as construction is ongoing. The 13,000-square-foot building, scheduled for completion in spring 2025, will have administrative spaces, house the Indiana Golf Hall of Fame, have an indoor golf academy and a short-game practice area.

Indiana Golf is the umbrella organization for Indiana PGA, Indiana Golf Association, Indiana Women’s Golf Association, Indiana Golf Course Superintendents Association, Indiana Golf Foundation and First Tee-Indiana.

For more, visit indianagolf.org.

(This story will be expanded with additional information)

Share.