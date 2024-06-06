Hamilton Southeastern lacrosse team captures fourth state crown

The Hamilton Southeastern High School boys lacrosse team hit its stride at the right time.

The Royals beat Carmel 10-6 in the Indiana High School Lacrosse Association 2A state championship game June 1 at Westfield High School. It was a rematch of last year’s state championship match, which Carmel won. This was the Royals’ fourth state title, having previously won in 2018, 2021 and 2022.

“We lost four games in the regular season, two in-state to Carmel and Cathedral, two out of state to two top teams in Ohio (Upper Arlington and Olentangy Liberty),” said Royals coach Scott Beesley, whose team finished 15-4. “This team showed a lot of resilience and really peaked at the right time. I wouldn’t say we had the most experience. We had a lot of sophomores and juniors. We talked a lot about leaving a legacy and paying it forward for the guys who spent four years in the program. I was proud of how they rallied around each other, and it wasn’t about one individual.”

Hamilton Southeastern defeated Cathedral 13-8 in the semistate.

“It was fun to have revenge on the two in-state teams that beat us in the regular season,” Beesley said.

Beesley said junior goalkeeper Luke Williams had a great postseason, including 14 saves against Cathedral in the semistate. Williams and junior face-off player Nick Weber were named MVPs of the game.

In the state final, junior Max Kent and sophomores Henry Wans, Kyle Jenkins and David Gould had two goals each. The other two HSE goals were scored by senior John Pauls and junior Dylan O’Rourke.

Wans was named the Offensive MVP while O’Rourke was named Defensive MVP. O’Rourke, who has committed to Bellarmine University, was named the Hoosier Crossroads Lacrosse Conference Player of the Year.

Gould led the Royals in scoring with 50 goals and 27 assists. Kent was next with 42 goals and 29 assists.

The Royals graduated 16 seniors, including five starters. Senior defensive midfielder Mason Wright will play for the University of Indianapolis. Other seniors heading to play in college are Brody Carlson, DePauw University, and Tyler Bast, Wittenberg University.