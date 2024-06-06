Westfield High School girls tennis team has memorable run

Trudy Coler had been waiting for this opportunity.

Finally, in her 17th year as Westfield High School’s girls tennis head coach, WHS was placed in a sectional without perennial power Carmel.

“We knew this was our opportunity to go deeper in the tournament,” Coler said.

The Shamrocks made the most of it by capturing the first sectional championship in program history and proceeding to win regional and semistate titles. Second-ranked Fishers edged Westfield 3-2 May 31 in the IHSAA state quarterfinals at Center Grove.

“I hope the fact that the whole team has seen this and all came out to experience this, I hope that makes them want it more,” said Coler, whose team finished 16-7. “Then keep working hard and, hopefully, get back here next season.”

Westfield’s two points against Fishers were won by No. 2 singles player sophomore Juliette Grilliot, who finished with a 21-5 record, and freshman Isla Harvey at No. 3 singles. Harvey replaced junior Addi Kooi in the semistate and quarterfinals. Kooi, a top golfer, was playing in a juniors golf tournament.

The Shamrocks had three senior starters, Isabella Norris at No. 1 singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Brianna Saylor and Carlie Lukowiak

“We’ve been on the team for three or four years, so I think it was super special we not only got a sectional title, but we made it this far,” said Saylor, who had a 14-6 record with Lukowiak. “It’s super cool and makes our senior year even more special.”

Lukowiak said the team’s confidence was high after a victory at No. 9 Noblesville 3-2 in the sectional semifinals.

“We all felt really good because we knew that was going to be a tough match,” Lukowiak said.

Lukowiak captured a third-set tiebreaker with Saylor to top Noblesville.

Norris said the team developed a strong bond.

“We had a lot of freshmen, too, which is really special,” Norris said. “We were mentoring them and teaching them how to be a good teammate. Our confidence definitely grew after sectionals. We really focused and intentional with everything we did.”

Norris, who will play for Bowling Green University next season, finished with a 13-5 record. Fishers junior Mischa Briggs edged. Norris 7-5, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

“Fishers has a great No. 1 player and I’ve known her forever,” Norris said. “We all played our hearts out.”

Westfield’s No. 1 doubles team of sophomore Jenna Berry and freshman Isabella Rivera won the first set before losing to Fishers seniors Caroline Ober and Cassie Maurer 6-7 (7-4), 6-1, 6-3.