Arts for Lawrence offers learning opportunities

Arts for Lawrence offers classes and studio time for residents interested in learning a new craft or honing their skills.

On June 20, the nonprofit is offering a one-time ceramics class led by Laura Harms at the Arts for Lawrence Visual Arts Center, 8970 Otis Ave.

“This class includes two hours of instruction where you will be guided through the basic steps of throwing a cylinder on the wheel,” the Arts for Lawrence website states. “You will get to make and keep up to three pots. Completed pieces will be glazed by staff and available for pick-up three weeks following your class.”

For those who want more extensive pottery instruction, Harms also will lead a four-week introductory course on wheel throwing starting July 11, during which participants will learn throwing techniques and will be guided through the process of creating pieces from start to finish.

“If you are brand new to clay and still struggle with centering or throwing a cylinder, this class is for you,” the website states. “Registration includes tools, 25 pounds of clay, glaze and firing.”

The first week will focus on making cylinders. Weeks two and three are all about trimming, surface treatment and handling the pots; and the final week is for glazing.

Arts for Lawrence also offers a figure drawing open studio with a live model monthly starting Aug. 18. No instructor is provided, and registration fees go to pay the model. Participants must be at least 18 years old because the model is nude.

“This is a self-guided class that begins with short poses for gesture drawing and moves into longer poses for fuller sketches or full drawings,” the website states. “Bring your own materials and work at your own pace.”

For more or to register for any of the Arts for Lawrence Visual Arts Center classes, visit artsforlawrence.org/vac.