Outlook Hamilton to hold open house celebration

Outlook Hamilton, a 55-and-older luxury community at 12975 Harrell Pkwy. in Noblesville will celebrate its one-year anniversary this month. A public celebration will take place June 13.

The event will be from 4 to 7 p.m., where local singer Matthew Lamping, who recently appeared on NBC’s “The Voice,” will perform a free concert. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Lamping, a solo artist who will perform a variety of music.

Food and beverages will be part of the celebration.

“Matthew has performed here before, and the residents really like him, so when it came time to plan our anniversary event, we decided to invite him back,” stated Michele Clemen, real estate associate for Greystar, which manages Outlook Hamilton.

Guests will also have the opportunity to tour the community, which has one and two-bedroom models, a fitness center, movie theater, sports lounge and resort-style pool. Resident ambassadors will be available to answer any questions about Outlook Hamilton.

For more, visit Outlookhamilton.com.