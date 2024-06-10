New Raising Cane’s restaurant now open in Westfield

Raising Cane’s is now in Westfield.

The popular fast-food chicken restaurant opened May 30 at 14909 Thatcher Lane. The restaurant, on the Westfield and Carmel border at Greyhound Pass, is the third Raising Cane’s in central Indiana and the eighth in the state.

The restaurant features a wraparound outdoor patio, double drive-thru lanes, a dining room and interior decorations that pay homage to the local community.

During a grand-opening celebration May 30, check presentations for $1,000 each were made to the Westfield Education Foundation and Carmel High School Athletic Department.

“We’re excited not only to open this new restaurant in the (Westfield and) Carmel area but to be involved in the community supporting our customers beyond our box combos,” stated restaurant leader Zackery Cusimano, who began his career with Raising Cane’s at the brand’s first restaurant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “We look forward to serving our ‘ONE LOVE’ to the community.”

Raising Cane’s operates more than 775 restaurants in 40 states, with plans to open 100 new locations across several new markets in 2024.

The new location operates daily from 10 a.m. to midnight. For more, visit raisingcanes.com.