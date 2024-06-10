Snapshot: Sandwich sales at Carmel restaurant benefit Hansen legacy foundation

From left, Mary Hansen, Chuck Hansen, Joe Lazzara and Kathy Lazzara with the Lazarras’ $5,000 donation to the Evan R. Hansen Legacy Foundation. Mary and Chuck Hansen’s son, Evan, worked at Joe’s Butcher Shop and Fish Market, owned by Joe Lazzara, while a student at Guerin Catholic High School and Wabash College. Evan Hansen was a four-year football starter at both schools and took his own life early in his senior season at Wabash. After his death, he was diagnosed with CTE, a condition related to repeated head injuries. The Lazzaras personally matched funds raised through sales of the IPA braised beef sandwich, Evan Hansen’s favorite, at Joe’s Butcher Shop to make the donation. The foundation will hold a golf tournament fundraiser July 27 at Noblesville’s Pebble Brook Golf Club. Learn more at erh32.org. (Photo courtesy of Chuck Hansen)