Oak Ridge Boys to play new songs and old hits

It is billed as The Oak Ridge Boys’ “Front Porch Singin’ Tour.”

There will be selections from their 2021 album, “Front Porch Singin.”

However, group member Richard Sterban said fans can expect to hear the hits as well when the group performs at 8 p.m. March 17 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

“When we come to town, you could count on the fact that you’re going to hear ‘Elvira,’” Sterban said. “You going to hear ‘Bobbie Sue.’ You’re going to hear our first hit ever, ‘Y’All come Back Saloon.’ More than likely, you’ll hear ‘Thank God for Kids,’ one of our most requested songs.”

Songs from “Front Porch Singin’” will include the single “Love, Light and Healing.”

“What we do is try to create the feeling of actually sitting on a front porch, in front of the audience,” Sterban said. “We all sit on stools and each man takes turns talking. It’s a very down to earth, very homey kind of a segment and it features the new music.”

Sterban said Dave Cobb produced the album during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when all recording studios were shut down in Nashville. Cobb told the group recording would be possible if everyone abided by the protocols.

“He told us he wanted to create the feeling of four guys gathering on a front porch and just harmonizing,” Sterban said. “Dave Cobb is a master of capturing feelings like that, and he did with the Oak Ridge Boys. The album is a great mix of old Gospel songs that people will recognize, and we found some old country songs as well. Cobb has a working relationship with some of the new young hot songwriters here in Nashville as well. And we just have some brand-new country songs written by some of these young songwriters.”

Sterban said the songs are inspirational in nature.

“It’s music that gives people hope going through difficult times,” he said.

Sterban said group members realized how much they missed performing after being shut down for more than a year from performing during the pandemic.

“We had a new feeling of how much we love getting on stage and taking our music live to our audience because we missed that,” Sterban said. “We missed the feedback from our fans and audience.”

Sterban celebrated his 50th anniversary with the Oak Ridge Boys in 2022. Joe Bonsall is celebrating his 50th anniversary this year. William Lee Golden joined the quartet in 1965, and Duane Allen joined in 1966.

“The relationship that exists between the four of us is also something else very special,” Sterban said. “Over the years, we’ve become the very best of friends, we really have. Each guy in the group has a different personality. But I think that’s part of our appeal. I think we realized a long time ago to respect the differences that exist between the four of us. I think we realized a long time ago that even though we’re so different, we really do need each other.”

Sterban said the members pull together as a team and that bond is a key to their longevity.

“We are a true brotherhood,” he said. “The friendship that exists between the four of us is very, very important. There’s no doubt about it. I think now that we’re older, we get along a lot better than we did when we were younger. I think we’re too old to let little things bother us.”

For tickets, visit thecenterpresents.org. For more, visit oakridgeboys.com.