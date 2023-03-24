Fishers breaks ground on 8,500-seat event center

The City of Fishers kicked off the construction phase of the planned new Fishers Event Center March 24 with a crowded celebration event featuring local elected officials and partners in the development of the 8,500-seat event center.

The $170-million center will become home base for the East Coast Hockey League team the Indy Fuel, and the mascot was on hand to greet everyone who entered the packed tent, put up to protect the crowd from the rain.

“Looks like we need a bigger tent next time,” said Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness, greeting the crowd.

He spent his time at the lectern thanking team members who worked on the project. They included the council and staff members, Indy Fuel owner Jim Hallett, Paul Thrift of Thompson Thrift — the development firm heading up the project — and Leonard Bonacci of ASM Global, which will manage the event center once construction is complete.

Fadness noted that the center will not only be for hockey.

“This is going to be the epicenter of the community,” he said. “I’m proud of the fact that, as the father of three boys, that my kids will graduate in our building. In our own community for once. Whether it’s graduation, whether its a world-class concert, you name it, whether it’s watching our new team, Indy Fuel, it doesn’t matter. It’s going to be your facility.”

Hallett said planning for the event center started about 10 years ago.

“I’m excited to bring the Indy Fuel to the City of Fishers,” he said, adding that they plan to play 36 home games at the center and hopefully some playoff games, too.

Thrift said it’s a big day for everyone involved.

“Fishers community has been so good to us in supporting our developments and giving us an opportunity to thrive and to grow our business,” he said.

Bonacci said his company is in the business of making memories, and the new center will do that for the residents of Fishers.

“That’s what we’re building here. We’re building a memory maker,” he said.

The facility is expected to be completed and open for business in late 2024.