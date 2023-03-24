Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Letter: Room for all types of art in Carmel

Letter: Room for all types of art in Carmel

0
By on Letters to the Editor, Carmel Community

Editor,

As a member of the Carmel Public Advisory Arts Committee, I thought the Current’s article about some members voicing their opinion that we have reached the saturation point on the Seward Johnson sculptures was a bit one sided.

While I was quoted correctly, I also said that we already have three types of public art: The Seward Johnson group that draws people and families in to take pictures with them, the vintage automobile sculptures along 96th Street that are pure economic development in that corridor and then some quite original pieces.

If some members and their friends don’t really like them because they are “common,” I think far more others smile when they see them. What about Norman Rockwell? Too common for Carmel?

What is art is in the eye of the beholder and we have room for all types in Carmel.

Luci Snyder, Carmel


More Headlines

Q&A: Carmel City Council West District Republican candidates explain their vision for city Your ViewsLetter: Former mayor: Finkam best fit as city’s next leader Your ViewsLetter: Carmel BZA got it wrong on proposed insurance office Carmel’s public art advisory board members say city has ‘reached saturation’ with Seward Johnson statues  Where do they stand?: Get to know the 3 candidates in Republican primary election for Carmel mayor  Meet the new boss: Fishers resident is new president/CEO of Eiteljorg museum
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact