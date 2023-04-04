Carmel announces 2023 street repaving locations 

The City of Carmel Street Dept. has released its list of 2023 street paving projects, with work set to be done in the Eden Park, Buckhorn, Williams Mill, Guilford Park, Rosemeade Commons, Lexington Farms and Brookshire Village neighborhoods. Additional repaving will occur on Main Street, Illinois Street, 116th Street and 136th Street.

More than 40 miles of roads are scheduled for an upgrade this spring and summer as the street department kicks off its annual paving projects with a budget of $4 million to improve local thoroughfares. Some of the preliminary work has already begun with major paving set to begin in late April or early May.

Each paving project begins with preliminary concrete and curb repairs that can take a few weeks to complete before the big job of milling the top surface of blacktop and repaving it with a new layer about 2 inches thick. Typical milling and paving projects take three to five days to complete and require lane restrictions.

“Our goal is to have all the pavement work done before school starts in the fall, with concrete street repairs lasting until November if needed,” stated Matt Higginbotham, Carmel street commissioner. “Concrete work can be done later in the calendar year when the weather starts to turn colder.”

See a complete list of streets to be repaved at content.govdelivery.com/attachments/INCARMEL/2023/03/27/file_attachments/2448327/2023%20Updated%20Road%20List.pdf.