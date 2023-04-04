Vocalist James set for Feinstein’s shows

Vocalist Morgan James’s recent albums have featured a classic soul sound. But she said as a 1990s kid, she wanted to return to her rhythm and blues roots.

James released the album “Nobody’s Fool” March 31 and has embarked on a tour in support of it. James is set to perform at Feinstein’s at 7:30 p.m. April 14-15 at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel.

James’ first studio album, “Hunter,” featured R&B music.

“We’re returning a little bit to the R&B sound after making two back-to-back classic soul records,” James said. “We brought in more of those ‘90s flavors. The songwriting, the singing and the background vocals and all that is still what my fans know and love, but we’ve brought in more of the R&B flavors. It’s been amazing to sing some of the songs from ‘Hunter’ and some of the songs from my other albums on this tour as well because they go really well together. So, it’s nice to integrate all the albums.”

James said she is excited to make her debut at Feinstein’s in Carmel. She has performed in Feinstein’s clubs in New York and San Francisco.

James said the set will be varied.

“We do a couple of fan favorites as well as covers people know and love,” James said. “We’re going to do a couple of songs from each of my albums. I think there is something for everybody.”

James co-wrote most of the songs with husband Doug Wamble, who also produced and arranged the album. The sole cover on the album is Jeff Buckley’s “Everybody Here Wants You.” Wamble also accompanies James on guitar on tour.

James said the two-month tour is the longest headlining tour she has ever done.

James said she enjoys playing in listening rooms such as Feinstein’s.

“I definitely like to tell people what some of the songs are about or why we wrote them,” James said. “I think that is the benefit of playing listening rooms is that people want to hear personal stories. I definitely tell several of those.”

In 2018, James recorded an album with interpretations of each song of The Beatles’ “The White Album.”

For more, visit morganjamesonline.com.