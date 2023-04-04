Multiple crews respond to house fire in Zionsville

Current Publishing
The Zionsville Fire Dept. responded to a house fire at 919 Warbler Way in Zionsville in the early morning hours of April 3.

One resident was home at the time and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

When crews arrived, the ZFD said they saw “heavy smoke” coming from the garage and rear portion of the house.

Because of a lack of hydrants in the area, multiple agencies brought water to the scene with tankers. ZFD said the fire was under control within 25 minutes of arrival.

Preliminary damage estimates for the building and contents exceed $200,000.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.


