‘Welcome to Fairyville’ events scheduled

Nickel Plate Arts will celebrate the return of spring, creativity and youthful adventurers with its annual Welcome to Fairyville event throughout April.

Welcome to Fairyville will feature crafts and activities for all ages and will be on the Nickel Plate Arts campus in Noblesville, 107 S. 8th St. Most events are free to attend or participate.

“Welcome to Fairyville is our most joyous celebration of the year, a time when we celebrate the return of spring, the endless creativity of our community, and the youthful adventurer inside our own hearts,” Nickel Plate Arts Director Ailithir McGill said. “The magic of Fairyville is that it brings out the kid in all of us and inspires wonder and curiosity that help us see beautiful downtown Noblesville in a whole new way.”

The event is centered on Earth Day and places a heavy emphasis on outdoor, nature-themed activities, officials said. In addition to the scheduled events that will take place throughout downtown Noblesville, participants will also can enjoy walk-in and take-home projects through local arts partners.

McGill said the event is a fun celebration that promotes the mission of Earth Day while also supporting local businesses and artists.

“My team looks forward to Fairyville every year because it gives us an extra outlet for all sorts of creativity. From identifying the best ways to include dozens of different artists and merchants, to figuring out how to build a giant salamander puppet, this program is a wonderful challenge,” McGill said. “We, along with the more than two dozen businesses and organizations who team up to bring Fairyville to the community, look forward to welcoming everyone to the Fairyville Trail.”

For more, visit nickelplatearts.org/fairyville/.

Welcome to Fairyville Events

Nickel Plate Arts, along with its partners and other local businesses, will host various events and activities for Welcome to Fairyville. The events are open to the public.

April 19 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Queen Titania’s Fairy Ball: Join the Queen of Fairyville at an enchanting ball for her beloved mortal friends at the Lacy Arts Building, 848 Logan St. (by invitation only, $100 per ticket).

April 19-April 22 – Fairy Home Show: The full collection of Fairy Houses made by local artists of all ages will be on display and open for voting on the Nickel Plate Arts campus, 107 S. 8th St., on April 19 and Thursday, April 20 from noon to 5 p.m. and will move to the Fairyville Trail for Fairy Friday and Sprite Saturday. Visitors are encouraged to get a map on campus before beginning their tour of the Fairy Home Show (free).

April 21 from 6 to 9 p.m. and April 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Fairy vendors: Fairy-inspired wares will be sold on the Noblesville Courthouse Square (individual booth costs).

April 21 from 6 to 10 p.m. – Fairyville After Dark: Join Nickel Plate Arts at various locations around downtown Noblesville for an adult-oriented experience that will include face and body effects painting, acrobatics and fire performing, Celtic music and dancing, and more. Adult-oriented activities are classified by the Fairyville After Dark crescent moon symbol on event listings (free).

April 21 from noon to 9 p.m. and April 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Fairyville Trail: Visit the Fairyville Trail during the day on Friday and Saturday to see the Fairy Home Show, meet the citizens of Fairyville, and take part in various magic shows, live musical performances, and Earth Day activities (free).

April 22 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Fairy Caboose Rides: The Nickel Plate Express Fairy Caboose will be picking up passengers every 30 minutes and taking them along the Fairyville Trail to find fairy homes, meet citizens of Fairyville, and more ($17 per person).

April 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Family Tea Parties: Join Sleeping Beauty and her fairy friends for a tea party full of tea, treats, art, and proper fairy tea etiquette at the Hamilton County Artists’ Association Birdie Gallery, 195 S. 5th St. ($15 per person; children under 13 must be accompanied by a paying adult).

April 21 at 7 p.m. and April 22 at 2 p.m. – Fairyville Parade: The Fairyville Parade, will follow the Fairyville Trail from Nickel Plate Arts to the Noblesville Courthouse Square and will include Fairyville’s most prominent citizens (free).

Kids and adults can submit a fairy house (Applications are due April 15; more information can be found by visiting nickelplatearts.org/fairyville/) to be featured in the Fairy Home Show and along the Fairyville Trail during Fairy Friday and Sprite Saturday.