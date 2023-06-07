City of Westfield OKs plans for new hotels, apartments

Two new hotels and more apartments are coming to Westfield after plans were approved by the city.

The plan commission gave its support during its June 5 meeting for detailed development plans for a 56,908-square-foot Holiday Inn Express to be developed at the southwest corner of U.S. 31 and 191st Street on 2.05 acres. The project being developed by Himanshu Patel indicates the Holiday Inn Express will have 97 rooms when it is completed, according to city documents.

The plan commission also granted a detailed development plan for a second hotel that will encompass 15,945-square-feet. The Wheeler Landing Hotel being developed by Grand Park, LLC, will be located east of Grand Park Boulevard north of East Tournament Trail and south of Virginia Rose Avenue will be on 2.44 acres.

A site plan provided in city documents indicates the Wheeler Landing Hotel will have 140 rooms and 142 parking spaces. Meanwhile, plan commission members also approved detailed development plans for the second phase of an apartment complex known as Wheelhouse being developed by JC Hart Company, Inc.

Plans submitted to the city by JC Hart Company, Inc., indicate the company plans four multi-family buildings totaling 100,577 square feet on 5.71 acres that will bring 148 apartments and 318 parking spaces. Construction of other apartment buildings on the property have been ongoing.

The plan commission also approved a detailed development plan submitted by Heartpointe Church, Inc., for a 4,480-square-foot daycare building at 445 E. 206th St. and a separate plan submitted by Washington Park Cemetery Association, Inc., for a 576-square-foot accessory structure and a 1,200-square-foot addition to an existing building at 4180 Westfield Rd.