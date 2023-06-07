Noblesville High School shooting star set for All-Star spotlight

Luke Almodovar understands how special it is to be selected as an Indiana All-Star.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be selected on this team,” the 2023 Noblesville High School graduate said. “I’m unbelievably excited. I have a great set of teammates. I know and love them all.”

The Indiana All-Stars will play the Kentucky All-Stars in the annual boys-girls basketball doubleheader June 9 at Owensboro, Ky., and June 10 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The senior All-Stars face the Junior All-Stars June 7 at Cathedral High School.

Almodovar, who will play in 2023-24 for the University of Saint Francis, an NAIA program in Fort Wayne, averaged 17.5 points his senior season.

“His outside shooting this year speaks for itself,” Noblesville coach Scott McClelland said. “Offensively, he just played so well. To be recognized as one of the best players in the state and be part of a tradition like that is really special.”

Almodovar sank 65 of 129 3-point attempts for 50.4 percent for the Millers, who won the Class 4A sectional title for the first time since 2010.

McClelland described the 6-foot-3 guard’s 3-point shooting as mind-boggling this season.

“I’m proud of our program because it just shows we are moving in the right direction,” he said.

Almodovar said the offense flowed well, aiding his 3-point percentage.

“That allowed me to catch and shoot a lot of open shots,” he said. “When I’m getting those open looks, it’s going to be hard for me to not knock them down.”

Almodovar injured his calf in the Hoosier Gym All-Star Classic April 29 but said he’ll be fine for the Indiana All-Star games. He set a Hoosier Gym All-Star record with 41 points in the game. He said becoming an Indiana All-Star became a real goal this season.

“My sophomore and junior year I was all right, but I wasn’t putting the work in before that I did before my senior year,” Almodovar said. “One of my goals was to win a sectional and another was to be an Indiana All-Star. The fact that all came together for me, I felt like I deserved it.”

As a junior, he averaged 12.6 points and shot 36.6 percent from the field. Almodovar scored 936 points in his career, averaging 14 points per game for his career.

Almodovar’s parents, Jill and Norman, played volleyball at Purdue University Fort Wayne. Jill, whose maiden name is Lyon, played basketball at Noblesville High School as well. Her stepfather is former Indiana Pacers and Purdue University guard Billy Keller. Almodovar has received shooting tips from Keller, a 1965 Indiana Mr. Basketball, through the years. Almodovar’s sister, Lexie, a NHS graduate, plays volleyball at the University of Dayton. Lexie was an Indiana All-Star in volleyball.

“I hope my (All-Star) jersey can be hung next to my sister’s jersey (at NHS),” Almodovar said.