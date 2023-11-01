Centier Bank to open in Whitestown

Michael E. Schrage, CEO and chairman of the Board of Centier Bank, has announced the opening of a new full-service banking center in Whitestown at 6378 Crane Dr., off Whitestown Parkway.

There will be a soft opening Nov. 20, followed by the official opening Nov. 27.

According to the bank’s public relations manager, Jessica Cantarelli, Centier Bank came to the Greater Indianapolis Region in 2011 with a commercial loan production office in Carmel. The bank built more full-service banking centers in Carmel in 2014, Indianapolis in 2015 and Westfield, Zionsville and Whitestown Meijer in 2016. A location was built in Fishers Crossing in 2018.

“(Our bank) has been around for more than 120 years, and we see a lot of opportunity in the Great Indianapolis market for community and hometown banking,” Cantarelli said. “The way to provide that is by opening more branches. We have plans to open more branches in the area in 2024.”

Because of the success in the Northwest Indiana Region, an in-store branch opened in 2016 in the Whitestown Meijer grocery store. It closed for relocation in 2022.

“Our lease was up in the Whitestown Meijer, and we thought it would be a great opportunity to find a better location,” Cantarelli said. “We enjoyed our time at the Whitestown Meijer, so we hope everyone will be glad to see us back with a more convenient banking location.”

Cantarelli said the new 1,500-square-foot banking center will include drive-thru banking, a self-service coin counting machine, a coffee bar and more.

“Our focus is to demonstrate our commitment to the community,” Cantarelli said. “The new location and all of its amenities motivated us to end our lease at Meijer and find a new building for customers that provides a larger banking center with better services to make visits to the bank easier.”

The Whitestown Branch will be led by manager Alli Willis, Mikaela Elzy and Renata Nalker, who previously served at the Whitestown Meijer location, and new associate Colton King.

For more about Centier Bank, visit centier.com.