Letter: GOP leadership benefits Fishers

Editor,

We’ve witnessed the remarkable growth of Fishers under Republican leadership. The city has seen substantial improvements, including exceptional police and fire services, well-maintained roads, a vibrant city center and a welcoming atmosphere for diverse places of worship. Fishers has attracted many entrepreneurial businesses.

Despite not having physical features like beaches or mountains, the AgriPark, Geist Waterfront Park and planned green spaces have enhanced the city’s appeal. There’s a thriving cultural scene with concerts, farmer’s markets and various committees for citizen engagement. These achievements have earned Fishers the No. 5 spot on America’s list of best small cities.

If you have been concerned about opposition parties resorting to divisive tactics, often anonymously, labeling residents as the KKK or accusing them of belonging to Moms for Liberty, or creating chaos at the Hamilton East Public Library where two books deemed objectively inappropriate for children led to disingenuous claims of book banning – when every book remains accessible to every patron, I believe you will want to join me in supporting the Republican party and voting for at-large candidates Cecilia Coble, Tiffanie Ditlevson and Todd Zimmerman to help maintain the city’s positive progress with less rancor and manufactured hostility.

The city’s direction will be decided by the voters of Fishers. It’s important for the community to engage in a healthy political discourse where differing opinions are communicated respectfully. You should make informed decisions based on your values and priorities. I’m voting for continued excellence. I hope you will, too.

Dawn Brockman, Fishers

 


