Letter: Nelson will excel as Carmel’s next mayor 

Editor,

As a former managing partner of Ice Miller LLP, I know the qualities and responsibilities that set apart good leaders from great ones. That’s why I’m excited to voice my wholehearted support for Miles Nelson in his mayoral candidacy.

A mayor bears the weight of managing a large and complex organization. They need to understand the importance of strategic decision-making, financial stewardship and personnel management. A mayor must be capable of nurturing economic growth, resolving conflicts and ensuring the well-being of their constituents.

Miles Nelson has demonstrated these leadership attributes throughout his career, both in private industry and in public service. His commitment to our community, sound fiscal planning, and passion for improving our city is evident. His skills in founding, managing and selling two successful businesses speaks volumes. He has the experience to lead, build bridges and manage resources effectively. His vision for a better future resonates with my own experiences in overseeing a law firm’s operations.

I am confident that Miles Nelson will excel as our mayor, bringing his wealth of experience and dedication to this role. I wholeheartedly support his candidacy and encourage fellow residents to vote for him on or before Nov. 7.

Judy Okenfuss, Carmel