2023 Fishers General Election results

This page will be updated as results become available. Updated at 6:58 p.m.

Number of Precincts reporting 7/208
PARTY VOTES
MAYOR OF FISHER
Scott Fadness R 5,447
TOTAL VOTES 5,447
FISHERS CITY CLERK
Jennifer L. Kehl R 4,134
Janet Pritchett D 4,163
TOTAL VOTES 8,297
FISHERS CITY COURT JUDGE
Daniel E. Henke R 5,381
TOTAL VOTES 5,381
FISHERS CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE (vote for 3)
Cecilia Coble R 4,266
Tiffanie Ditlevson R 3,589
Todd Zimmerman R 4,073
Howard Stevenson D 4,206
Jocelyn Vare D 4,168
TOTAL VOTES 20,302
FISHERS CITY COUNCIL NC
John P. DeLucia R 432
Crystal Neumann D 515
TOTAL VOTES 432
FISHERS CITY COUNCIL NE
Brad DeReamer R 778
Samantha R. Chapman D 633
TOTAL VOTES 1,411
FISHERS CITY COUNCIL NW
Selina Stoller R 676
Bill McLellan D 770
TOTAL VOTES 1,446
FISHERS CITY COUNCIL SC
John W. Weingardt R 799
Lane Skeeters D 717
TOTAL VOTES 1,516
FISHERS CITY COUNCIL SE
Pete Peterson R 876
TOTAL VOTES 876
FISHERS CITY COUNCIL SW
David Giffel R 766
Bill Stuart D 900
TOTAL VOTES 1,666
PUBLIC QUESTION
Shall Hamilton Southeastern Schools continue to impose increased property taxes paid to the school corporation by homeowners and businesses for eight (8) years immediately following the holding of the referendum for the purpose of funding academic and educationally related programs, maintaining class sizes, retaining and attracting of teachers, essential safety initiatives, and changing the previously approved maximum referendum tax rate from $0.2275 to $0.1995? The property tax increase requested in this referendum was originally approved by the voters in May, 2016 and if extended will increase the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a residence within the school corporation by 20.8% and if extended will increase the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a business property within the school corporation by 20.8%.
YES 6273
NO 2477
TOTAL VOTES 8,750


