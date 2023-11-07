2023 Fishers General Election results

This page will be updated as results become available. Updated at 6:58 p.m.
|Number of Precincts reporting 7/208
|PARTY
|VOTES
|MAYOR OF FISHER
|Scott Fadness
|R
|5,447
|TOTAL VOTES
|5,447
|FISHERS CITY CLERK
|Jennifer L. Kehl
|R
|4,134
|Janet Pritchett
|D
|4,163
|TOTAL VOTES
|8,297
|FISHERS CITY COURT JUDGE
|Daniel E. Henke
|R
|5,381
|TOTAL VOTES
|5,381
|FISHERS CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE (vote for 3)
|Cecilia Coble
|R
|4,266
|Tiffanie Ditlevson
|R
|3,589
|Todd Zimmerman
|R
|4,073
|Howard Stevenson
|D
|4,206
|Jocelyn Vare
|D
|4,168
|TOTAL VOTES
|20,302
|FISHERS CITY COUNCIL NC
|John P. DeLucia
|R
|432
|Crystal Neumann
|D
|515
|TOTAL VOTES
|432
|FISHERS CITY COUNCIL NE
|Brad DeReamer
|R
|778
|Samantha R. Chapman
|D
|633
|TOTAL VOTES
|1,411
|FISHERS CITY COUNCIL NW
|Selina Stoller
|R
|676
|Bill McLellan
|D
|770
|TOTAL VOTES
|1,446
|FISHERS CITY COUNCIL SC
|John W. Weingardt
|R
|799
|Lane Skeeters
|D
|717
|TOTAL VOTES
|1,516
|FISHERS CITY COUNCIL SE
|Pete Peterson
|R
|876
|TOTAL VOTES
|876
|FISHERS CITY COUNCIL SW
|David Giffel
|R
|766
|Bill Stuart
|D
|900
|TOTAL VOTES
|1,666
|PUBLIC QUESTION
|Shall Hamilton Southeastern Schools continue to impose increased property taxes paid to the school corporation by homeowners and businesses for eight (8) years immediately following the holding of the referendum for the purpose of funding academic and educationally related programs, maintaining class sizes, retaining and attracting of teachers, essential safety initiatives, and changing the previously approved maximum referendum tax rate from $0.2275 to $0.1995? The property tax increase requested in this referendum was originally approved by the voters in May, 2016 and if extended will increase the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a residence within the school corporation by 20.8% and if extended will increase the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a business property within the school corporation by 20.8%.
|YES
|6273
|NO
|2477
|TOTAL VOTES
|8,750