Finkam wins Carmel mayoral race, CCS operating referendum extended

Republican Sue Finkam is set to become the next mayor of Carmel.

With all precincts reporting Nov. 7, Finkam received nearly 57 percent of the vote. Democratic challenger Miles Nelson earned 42 percent.

Finkam, a Carmel city councilor representing the Northeast District, celebrated the victory with supporters and other Republican candidates during an election night party at the Carmel Fire Buffs and Fire Department Museum.

“I’m honored to be your choice to lead you into the future and will not let you down,” Finkam told the crowd. “No matter who you supported in today’s election, we must now all come together for Carmel’s future. We have great challenges ahead of us.”

During a Democratic election night event at the Turner Jeffrey building, Nelson announced that he had conceded the race and called Finkam to congratulate her.

Nelson became the first Democrat elected to the Carmel City Council in 2019 when he won the West District seat. He thanked his voters for their continued support.

“Because of you, we have moved the needle in this community,” Nelson said. “We showed this community that a choice is good. This community is going to continue to be a phenomenal place to live.”

Finkam will succeed Mayor Jim Brainard, a Republican who has been in office since 1996. He announced last year that he would not run for re-election.

Republicans won eight of nine seats on the Carmel City Council, with the West District once again electing a Democrat, Anita Joshi.

Carmel voters also approved an eight-year renewal of the Carmel Clay Schools operating referendum. The referendum passed with nearly 68 percent support. In 2017, the same referendum rate passed with nearly 90 percent support.

A complete breakdown in voting can be found here.