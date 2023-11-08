Current Publishing
Police arrest suspect in Westfield shooting

On Nov. 7, detectives from the Westfield Police Department arrested a 17-year-old male from Indianapolis on preliminary charges relating to the Nov. 5 shooting at the Pacers Athletic Center in Westfield.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Hamilton County Jail. The preliminary charges are attempted murder, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Westfield police originally responded to a complaint of shots fired on Nov. 5 at 6:29 p.m. at the Pacers Athletic Center at 200 E. 186th St. An altercation occurred following a basketball game inside the facility. A juvenile followed a coach into the parking lot and yelled at the coach, according to police. The juvenile fired three rounds in the direction of the coach’s vehicle as the coach left the area, causing damage to four other vehicles. No injuries were reported.

More details will be released as they become available.


