Carmel, Westfield mayors co-chair Lopez bid for statehouse seat

Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam and Westfield Mayor Scott Willis are serving as co-chairs of Republican Danny Lopez’s campaign for Indiana state representative in District 39.

The seat is held by Republican Jerry Torr, who is retiring at the completion of his term at the end of the year. The district is in Hamilton County and includes parts of Carmel and Westfield. Lopez is a Carmel resident.

Finkam and Willis are both Republicans who took office for their first terms as mayor Jan. 1.

“Having strong, experienced partners in the General Assembly is critical to ensuring Carmel’s priorities are represented, and I am excited to support Danny Lopez’s campaign and the bold, optimistic leadership he will bring to the Statehouse,” Finkam stated.

Willis said Lopez has “an established record as a leader.”

“The wealth of experience he will bring as a state representative will serve the residents of Westfield and Carmel well,” Willis stated. “I trust Danny will keep our communities’ best interests at the forefront of his decision-making, and I look forward to guiding him through a successful campaign and working closely with him on issues that will impact Westfield.”

Lopez is a senior executive with Pacers Sports & Entertainment.

Democrat Matt McNally, a Westfield resident who ran against Torr in 2022, is also running for the District 39 seat.