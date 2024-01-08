Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Carmel, Westfield mayors co-chair Lopez bid for statehouse seat
Carmel, Westfield mayors co-chair Lopez bid for statehouse seat
Danny Lopez

Carmel, Westfield mayors co-chair Lopez bid for statehouse seat

0
By on Carmel Community
CIC COM 1115 SF Sue Finkam
Sue Finkam

Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam and Westfield Mayor Scott Willis are serving as co-chairs of Republican Danny Lopez’s campaign for Indiana state representative in District 39

The seat is held by Republican Jerry Torr, who is retiring at the completion of his term at the end of the year. The district is in Hamilton County and includes parts of Carmel and Westfield. Lopez is a Carmel resident. 

Finkam and Willis are both Republicans who took office for their first terms as mayor Jan. 1. 

“Having strong, experienced partners in the General Assembly is critical to ensuring Carmel’s priorities are represented, and I am excited to support Danny Lopez’s campaign and the bold, optimistic leadership he will bring to the Statehouse,” Finkam stated.

Willis said Lopez has “an established record as a leader.” 

CIW 1114 COM ScottWillis3
Scott Willis

“The wealth of experience he will bring as a state representative will serve the residents of Westfield and Carmel well,” Willis stated. “I trust Danny will keep our communities’ best interests at the forefront of his decision-making, and I look forward to guiding him through a successful campaign and working closely with him on issues that will impact Westfield.”

Lopez is a senior executive with Pacers Sports & Entertainment. 

Democrat Matt McNally, a Westfield resident who ran against Torr in 2022, is also running for the District 39 seat.


More Headlines

CIG COM MontrossObit 1Montross memories: Late Lawrence North standout remembered for his caring nature D774F496 42D4 4862 8106 1001929EA64FWestfield’s second mayor sworn in CIC COM 0109 Blount author visitAuthor to visit Carmel library to share message of kindness from latest book CIW 0116 COM CouncilSwearingInNew Westfield City Council members sworn in CIW 0109 COVER GrowingPains1Evolving City: The Browns and other longtime residents adapt to change in Westfield AA 0109 COM Brad Chambers QAA Current Q&A with gubernatorial candidate Brad Chambers
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact