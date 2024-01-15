Micah Beckwith resigns from Hamilton East Public Library Board

Micah Beckwith has resigned from the Hamilton East Public Library Board of Trustees. In a statement to the Hamilton County Council, he cited his bid for lieutenant governor as the reason for stepping down.

“As you know, I have a new challenge ahead of me with my run for lieutenant governor., which is consuming most of my time,” stated Beckwith, who resigned Jan. 10. “I do not want to shortchange the board, so with deep regret I am resigning.”

Beckwith’s resignation follows two other resignations from the board within a three-month period. Former board secretary Ray Maddalone tendered his resignation Oct. 5, 2023, Tiffanie Ditlevson, a former board president, resigned Dec. 4, 2023, after being elected to the Fishers City Council.

According to Hamilton County Councilor Amy Massillamany, Beckwith will be replaced during the council’s Feb. 7 meeting. The council is taking applications via its portal through Jan. 25.

To access the portal, visit hamiltoncounty.in.gov/1767/Local-Business-Community-and-Hospitality.