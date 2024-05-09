Hamilton East Public Library hires new director

Hamilton East Public Library’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously on May 8 to hire Melissa Loiselle as the new HEPL library director, effective immediately.

Loiselle replaces former HEPL Library Director Edra Waterman, who resigned in December following a year of controversies stemming from policies established by a conservative library board. Most of the more conservative members of the board have resigned or been replaced.

According to an announcement from HEPL, the new board started its search for a director in January with help from Organizational Architecture, an executive recruitment and consulting firm. The board held an executive session May 8 followed by a public meeting to vote on the new director.

The announcement stated that Loiselle brings an extensive background in libraries, education and leadership to HEPL. In her new role, she will oversee the executive administration of the library, working with the HEPL board and leadership team.

“After the Board of Trustees’ director search and selection process, I am confident that Melissa is the right person to lead HEPL into its next chapter,” stated HEPL Board of Trustees President Craig Siebe. “The Board of Trustees looks forward to working with Melissa to achieve HEPL’s strategic priorities.”

Loiselle has a Master of Library Science from Indiana University and has 14 years of experience in the library field. She was the youth services manager of the Fishers Library, and then became director of the Vernon Township Public Library. She joined HEPL as a deputy director in November 2023.

“As a longtime resident of Fishers, it is an honor to serve my community once again,” Loiselle stated. “I will work hard to ensure the library exceeds the expectations of the people of Fishers and Noblesville.”