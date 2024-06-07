Zionsville Moms Group to host used goods sale

Zionsville Moms Group, a nonprofit social club, will host their inaugural Mega Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 8 at the Century 21 Scheetz parking lot, 135 East Sycamore St. in Zionsville.

The sale will include gently used household and children’s items and a charity table where the group will sell donated items from the community to raise money for Seeds of Caring.

Admission is free and parking is available across the street from the location.

Zionsville Moms Group was founded to create opportunities for members and their children in and around Zionsville to foster lasting friendships. The group plans activities and events for families, including playgroups, park play parties, a book club, support groups and “moms’ night out” events.

Seeds of Caring is a nonprofit organization that works to empower children to make a real difference in their communities through service, social action and community-building projects through partnerships with other organizations in the metropolitan Indianapolis area.

For more on Zionsville Moms Group, visit zionsvillemomsgroup.wildapricot.org/sys/website.

Visit Seeds of Caring at seedsofcaring.org/indianapolis.